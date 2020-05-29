1/2 of Slaughterhouse returns as Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked link up for a new project titled H.A.R.D.. Featuring eight new songs and production/guest appearances by Blakk Soul, The Heatmakerz, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Apollo Brown, Erick Sermon, !llmind, and Boogeyman. Joell spoke with Complex about the EP stating:

“It felt great to catch up with my bro and chop it up! We’re like long lost cousins. Crook and I grew up 2,800 miles apart under the same conditions. Poverty, struggle, injustice, etc.. Whenever we get together we have rap discussions and world talks that almost always turn into legendary childhood stories. This time was no different, except, this time we ended up in the vocal booth.”

Crook adds:

“All of this shit was meant to happen. 2020 has been rough for a lot of people so I’m glad we can bless the culture with high art. One of my favorite things about this EP is the fact that I got to hang out with Fred the Godson during the creative process. I don’t think Joell would mind me speaking for him when I say this EP is dedicated to the loving memory of Fred. Hope y’all fuck with it.”

You can stream H.A.R.D. in its entirety below and download it now on Apple

Music/Google Play.



