6LACK is gearing up to release a new album. To kick off the campaign he launched a new website, 6lackbox.com with a design inspired by a password-protected folder. Now 6LACK delivers a new track titled “ATL Freestyle”. He drops the song with the message:

“George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the many other names to be silenced, due to abuse of power and racism, have not died in vain. I can’t listen to anyone telling the people in pain, how to cop. We are fed up and righfully so….We’ve marched, kneeled, and petitioned. We’re sick of the hastags. I know a great deal of us feel helpless and confused about what to do, but all we can do is lend help to others in need right now. Show up for each other.”

You can stream “ATL Freestyle” below.