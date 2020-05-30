In this episode:

The guys discuss the recent tragedies and protests throughout the country (10:20). They also cover Donald Trump’s tweets (43:32), how would Mal change if he becomes a Millionaire (61:10), new music from Freddie Gibbs (85:16), Joel Ortiz and Crooked I (125:55), and more “binge-able” shows to check out (155:20).

Sleeper Picks Joe | Lucky Daye – “Roll Some Mo” (ft. Chronixx, MediSun) Rory | Lupe Fiasco – “Us Placers” (ft. Kanye West, Pharrell) Mal | Foxy Brown – “4-5-6” (ft. Beanie Sigel & Memphis Bleek) Parks | Pete Rock & Camp Lo – No Uniform (ft. MOP)