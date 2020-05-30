Paloma Ford will be releasing a new project titled X Tapes later this year. Here is her new single titled “Nights I Cry”. Directed by Edy Perez. Here’s what she had to say about the visual:

“I envisioned the visual for ‘Nights I Cry’ to match the vibe of the song; a song that reflects those nights spent alone with the thoughts of the relationship running through your head. It’s something you can ride out and smoke to… I had this picture in my head of riding through LA in a drop-top and making it a statement, as well as a vibe. We had to work with a small team and limited resources because of the lockdown, so I’m immensely proud of the final product.”

Watch the “Nights I Cry” video below.

