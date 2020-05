Brothers D Smoke and TDE’s SiR link up for a new single titled “Let Go”. D Smoke had this to say about the record:

“As a Black man, I’m fed up. As an educator, I’m hurting that incidents like that of George Floyd suggest to our youth that our lives are expendable. I just hope that those with the experience and strategy to lead effective, meaningful movements aren’t silenced by the rage and that when the smoke clears and the property value drops, we buy the land.”

Stream “Let Go” below.