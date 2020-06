With protests and riots going on all over the country Terrace Martin seizes the moment with his powerful single “PIG FEET” featuring Denzel Curry, Daylyt, Kamasi Washington and G Perico. Terrace had this to say about the record:

“Someone asked how do I feel? I told them hurt, fearless, angry, aware and fully ready to protect me, my family and my people at all cost. I got together with a few Black men that felt the same way.”

Watch the official video for “PIG FEET” below.