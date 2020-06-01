New Music: Baby Rose ft. Q – Show You (Remix)

Following the fourth season of HBO’s Insecure, fans have been getting new music with each episode. Episode 8, which aired last night, featured a new remix from Baby Rose to her track “Show You” featuring Q. Issa Rae tweeted:

“Knew as soon as we came up with this scene I wanted ‘Show You’ by Baby Rose. The most beautiful song on Earth.”

Baby Rose adds.

“’Show You’ is an ode to letting go, in the pettiest, and messiest ways one can. The lyrics start off confident and self-assured, but by the end they’re tinged with insecurity and sadness over moving on from the past. The irony is that these sentiments are married with the production of my dreams and have solidified me as the artist I’ve always wanted to be.”

You can stream “Show You (Remix)” below.

