New Music: Conway the Machine – Front Lines



After teasing his upcoming album From King to a God, Conway the Machine returns with a new record titled “Front Lines”. He speaks about the murder of George Floyd, racism & more. He had this to say about the record:

“Enough is enough! We outside!. Fuck the police! We had enough of the police brutality of black people and systemic racism!…In the middle of the COVID pandemic, I’ve been quarantined finishing up FKTG. The Amaud situation and Breonna situation and now George Floyd has brought me so much pain and anger because I’m a black man: a father a brother, I have two sons. I wanted to give you the mindset from the protester’s point of view and I was able to paint that picture perfectly over this Beat Butcha production.”

You can stream “Front Lines” below.