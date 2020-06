DUCKWRTH links up with Alex Mali and Radio Ahlee for his first release of the year titled “Find A Way”. He had this to say about the record:

“In this journey we call life, us as humans will inevitably fall off the path. Sometimes due to forces outside of our control. But we always find our way. This is the theme song to Our Comeback. Let’s Find A Way.”

You can stream “Find A Way” below.