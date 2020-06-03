Album Stream: Run The Jewels – Run The Jewels 4

Killer Mike & El-P were set to release their new album Run The Jewels 4 on June 5th. They decide to release the project a couple days early with the statement:

“F*ck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.”

Run The Jewels 4 features 11 new songs and guest appearances by 2 Chainz, Greg Nice, DJ Premier, Pharrell, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples and Josh Homme.

You can stream Run The Jewels 4 in its entirety below and download it for free on their official website.



