Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 350) “Read the Room”



In this episode:

A much needed pod took place this episode and Joe begins with how the media has portrayed the looting during the protest (18:06). The guys give their thoughts on “Black Out Tuesday” (32:10), Virgil Abloh’s $50 donation (66:00), James Dolan’s statements on the BLM protest (110:35), a list of companies that support Trump (122:05), the Verzuz battle we all needed (142:00) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe | Yolonda Adams – “The Battle Is The Lord’s” Rory | Boylife – “Peas” Mal | Conway the Machine – “Front Lines” Parks | Flee Lord – “Ten From This Clip”