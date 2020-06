With ongoing protests across America surrounding the death of George Floyd of countless African-Americans at the of police and racism, Icewear Vezzo releases a powerful single/visual after joining the protests titled “No More Pain”. He told Free Press Detroit about the record:

“God placed it on my heart to make the song and video. I wanted to bring light to the issues going on in America, and to let people know that Black people aren’t happy with them.”

Watch “No More Pain” below.