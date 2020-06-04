New Music: Nappy Roots ft. Lando Ameen – Blind Faith

Nappy Roots returns with their new single titled “Blind Faith” featuring Lando Ameen. Produced by 808 Blake. They had this to say about the single:

“According to most, ‘Blind Faith’ means having complete confidence in someone, or something without any reason to do so. This is where the problem begins. While there are many solutions to a problem, we make an honest attempt and plea to listen to our inner selves to help find these answers. The world we live in is ever-changing and we must try our best to positively contribute to the human race.”

Nappy Roots’ new album 40RTY is set to drop on September 18.

You can stream “Blind Faith” below.

