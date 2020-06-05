Album Stream: Flatbush ZOMBiES – Now, More Than Ever

Flatbush ZOMBiES return with their new project titled Now, More Than Ever. Featuring six new song and a guest appearances by Sophie Faith. In the past 2 year since the release of their previous album Vacation In Hell, each member has lost a parent. The speak on the current state of things:

“We are going to keep this simple because time is precious right now….We began this story almost a decade ago, preaching a mssages we felt was necessary. All three of us have spoken out and struggled against racism. It pains us to see the things we’ve mentioned in our music still vividly present in 2020….We have three thousand pieces of merch to sell for this EP. If we sell every piece of merch, we can generate over $100,000 in one day. Every single dollar will be equally split and donated to three foundations working to help change our world right now. We are organizing and strategizing how we can affect change on the largest scale possible with your help. Stand with us or stand somewhere else. Now, more than fucking ever.”

You can stream Now, More Than Ever in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



