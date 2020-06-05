New Music: Meek Mill – Otherside Of America

Meek Mill stands is ground as a supporter of criminal justice reform due to his infamous prolonged legal issues. During the protests against police brutality, he decides to give fans a new record titled “Otherside Of America”. Meek had this to says about the situation

“I always dreamed to be on CNN to be able to express myself and speak for the voiceless young men of America. The first step I would say: I grew up in America in a ruthless neighborhood where we are not protected by police, we grew up in ruthless environments, we grew up around murder, you see murder, you see seven people die a week, I think you would probably carry a gun yourself. Would you?”

