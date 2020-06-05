New Music: THURZ – Dangerous / Lootin’

For this week’s More Thurz On Thurzday release, THURZ gives fans a pair of new songs titled LOOT PACK. Featuring the track “Dangerous” and “Lootin’”. He had this to say about the records:

“It’s been a heavy past 2 weeks as protests spread across our nation demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and equal rights and treatment for people of the Black Community,” he says. “The ramifications of systemic oppression from gentrification, law enforcement, the prison complex and the blatant killing of black men and women have hit the tipping point to where the people have had enough”.

You can stream “Dangerous” and “Lootin’” below.



