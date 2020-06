In this episode:

The guys begin with their trust issues (18:00). They also give a breakdown on King Bach’s BLM video (31:50), Trina received backlash for her recent comments on looting (47:05), Drew Brees’s stance on the U.S. flag (69:16), Dyckman’s controversy (80:32), Joe hands out a few awards (113:38), and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Trick Daddy – “Amerika” (ft. Society) Rory | Wale – “Friends N strangers” Mal | Vic Mensa – “16 Shots” Parks | GetoPros – “Together” (ft. Dead Prez)