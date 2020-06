Dizzy Wright and Demrick were supposed to drop their joint project Blaze With Us 2. But they decided to put the project on pause in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the protests across the world. Dizzy decides to drop off a new self-produced record titled “Police Can’t See Me Alive”. He had this to say about the record:

“Hate that I had to do it, but I wanted to get somethings off my chest,. THIS IS AMERICA 2020.”

Stream “Police Can’t See Me Alive” below.