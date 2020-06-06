New Music: Styles P & Pharoahe Monch – Same Sh!t Different Toilet

Styles P and Pharoahe Monch link up once again. This time for the Marco Polo-produced “Same Sh!t Different Toilet”. Pharoahe had this to say about the record on Twitter:

“Just participating in a protest is emotionally draining. Although solidarity is spiritually invigorating. Can you imagine it being your life’s work? Leading with love and peace, and non violence. #MLK to be assassinated… I attended protest for Eric Garner. Thousands of people from all walks of life. It’s not good energy. It’s necessary, But it’s ugly vibrations. This is not good energy. I’m telling you we should be more evolved. This is sci fi alternate dimensional f*ck sh*t!”

You can stream “Same Sh!t Different Toilet” below.





