New Music: Leon Bridges ft. Terrace Martin – Sweeter

Leon Bridges teams up with Terrance Martin for a new single titled “Sweeter”. Inspired by his personal experiences with racism. He had this to say about the record:

“Growing up in Texas I have personally experienced racism, my friends have experienced racism. From adolescence we are taught how to conduct ourselves when we encounter police to avoid the consequences of being racially profiled. I have been numb for too long, calloused when it came to the issues of police brutality. The death of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. It was the first time I wept for a man I never met. I am George Floyd, my brothers are George Floyd, and my sisters are George Floyd. I cannot and will not be silent any longer. Just as Abel’s blood was crying out to God, George Floyd is crying out to me. So, I present to you Sweeter.”

You can stream "Sweeter" below and download it now on Apple Music.






