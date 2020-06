RCA Records celebrates Black Music Month with a new campaign titled Black Sounds Beautiful. The campaign “will feature artists’ commentaries on Instagram, concert footage and music videos on YouTube, and a Black Music Month 2020 playlist on DSPs highlighting music from the RCA artists that move the culture”.

The month long series started with Alicia Keys and next up is TDE’s SiR who covers The Isley Brothers “Footsteps in the Dark Pts. 1 & 2”.

Watch the clip below.