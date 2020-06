As HBO’s Insecure fourth season continues, they premiere another new record in the episode as they drop Pink Sweat$’ “Cadillac Drive”. Here is the official video. Pink had this to say about the record:

“’Cadillac Drive’ is a lot more edgy than my usual sound. A number of the episodes portray the beauty and sexiness of one’s blackness, so I tapped into that energy for this record.”

Watch the “Cadillac Drive” video below.