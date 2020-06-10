Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 352) “Feed Your Elephant”

In this epsisode:

The guys had plenty to discuss this week, starting with Akon’s new song with Duke (29:37) which led to a conversation about Tory Lanez clearing his samples (38:55). Joe goes on a passionate rant about window-dressing in corporate America (61:55), Bruce Lee (92:50), B. Simone’s comments on dating people who have 9-5 jobs (107:00), and Joe responds to Terry Crews (138:10).

Sleepers Picks: Joe | Lucky Daye – “Shoulda” (Ft. Babyface) Rory | Seeyousoon – “Blue Chord” Mal | Al-Doe & Spanish Ran – “Alinea” Parks | Pharoahe Monch – “Same Sh!t, Different Toilet” (Ft. Styles P)