New Music: Blu & Exile – Roots of Blue

Blu & Exile will release their third album Miles: From An Interlude Called Life on July 17th. Miles will feature guest appearances by Miguel, Aloe Blacc, The Last Artful, Dodgr, Aceyalone, Iman Omari, Fashawn and more. Here is their first single, “Roots of Blue”, featuring Jacinto Rhines. Blu had this to say about the record:

“The song is one of the strongest songs on the album. Its title says it all, ‘Roots Of Blue.’ On this song we took it back, all the way back. Back to the very first people who have walked this earth that have influenced, or cultured or matured, my walk on this earth. Everyone except my immediate family. This song is my own personal family tree.”