Family, friends and supporters came together yesterday (June 9th) to say good-bye to George Floyd at the Houston’s Fountain of Praise church. The service was streamed live. Attendees included Rev. Al Sharpton, Ne-Yo, Jamie Foxx, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Trae Tha Truth, and more.

During the service, Ne-Yo took the stage to perform an emotional a cappella of Boyz II Men’s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”.

Watch the performance below.