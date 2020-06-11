New Music: H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

H.E.R. performed on the iHeartRadio and State Farms‘ Living Room Series and premiered a new socially relevant record titled “I Can’t Breathe”. She had this to say about the record:

“Just by the title, you know that it means something very, kind of painful. Very revealing. I think it’s necessary. These lyrics were kind of easy to write because it came from a conversation of what’s happening right now, what’s been happening, and the change that we need to see,. I think music is powerful when it comes to change and when it comes to healing and that’s why I wrote this song, to make a mark in history and I hope this song does that”.

Check out the performance below.

