New Music: Mya – Space & Time

Mya gives fans a new inspirational single titled “Space & Time” to help the people get through these trying times. She had this to say about the record:

“Experiencing & witnessing constant cold blooded violence, racism & injustice, attempting to process centuries of trauma TO THIS DAY, fighting a national & global system of wrongs & standing up for what’s right, searching for the proper words, healthy expression & outlets is tough, while made to feel guilty for the overwhelming anger & range of tumultuous emotions. It all takes its toll. You are seen, heard, understood, loved, appreciated, not alone & certainly needed to make this world a better place. Please don’t forget to take care of yourself, in the process, so you can show up fully for your loved ones & the world. With a long road of revolution ahead, a little self care goes a long way”.

