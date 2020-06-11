New Music: THURZ – No Mo

THURZ continues his More THURZ On Thurzday campaign with a new record titled “No Mo”. Produced by Emani. He says about the track:

“It’s a step in the right direction to see protests in all 50 States as well as cities across the world standing in solidarity with the Black community for justice. 2020 has hit us with many forms of warfare that call for spiritual, mental and physical strength….All forms of consumption effect our psychological state, along with the music we press play on. I hope you enjoyed the LOOT PACK from last week and realize that most rappers ‘don’t do it like this no mo.’“

You can stream “No Mo” below.





