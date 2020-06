Following their time on the show Grown-ish, Chloe x Halle deliver their second album, Ungodly Hour. Featuring 13 new tracks and a guest appearances by Swae Lee. Also featuring production Chloe, Mike Will Made-It, Scott Storch, Boi-1da, Sounwave, and more.

You can stream Ungodly Hour in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.