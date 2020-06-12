Music Video: YG – FTP

YG premieres the official video for his anti-police brutality single “FTP”. Shot during the many recent Los Angeles-based protests. YG says about the song/video.

“You gotta understand that a lot of people out there they see me as a n***a”. They don’t see the Black proud man. They see a kid from Bompton and they expect violence. They hear ‘FTP’ and they think I’m gonna come and burn my city. So we showed up and did it right. We proved them wrong. The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change…. That is history. That is breaking down these stereotypes on our people and our neighborhoods.”

Watch the “FTP” video below.

