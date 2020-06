The guys begin with all the cop related TV shows being cancelled (22:18). The NYPD’s press conference (32:22) and the topic of defunding the police (58:24), the guys take the time to remember Jas Waters (96:20), Joe addresses the Barbs over Nicki (120:05) and he apologizes to Marlon Wayans (142:00).

Sleeper Picks Joe | Joe Budden – “Poker In The Sky” Rory | Stack Bundles – “Circulate” Mal | Nipsey Hussle – “Face The World” Parks | Busta Rhymes – “Everybody Rise”