New Music: UMI – Pretty Girl hi!

After signing with RCA/Keep Cool, UMI has been working on her upcoming Introspection EP, which drops June 21st. Here is her latest single titled “Pretty Girl hi!”. She tweet about the record:
Stream “Pretty Girl hi!” below.
pretty girl hi drops tonight🌻 music is my form of healing ~ im sending some high vibrational energy ur way soon (^-^) pic.twitter.com/nWG2WfWZ7T
— UMI (@whoisumi) June 11, 2020