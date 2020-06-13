New Music: UMI – Pretty Girl hi!

By cyclone -
0

After signing with RCA/Keep Cool, UMI has been working on her upcoming Introspection EP, which drops June 21st. Here is her latest single titled “Pretty Girl hi!”. She tweet about the record:

pretty girl hi drops tonight music is my form of healing ~ im sending some high vibrational energy ur way soon (^-^)
Stream “Pretty Girl hi!” below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR