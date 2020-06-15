Music Video: Nappy Roots ft Lando Ameen – Blind Faith

Nappy Roots will be releasing their new album 4ORTY on September 18th. Here is the project’s first single, “Blind Faith”, which is their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and protests happening around the world. Featuring Lando Ameen and produced by 808 Blake. They told HHDX about the record:

“During these trying times of uncertainty our humanity and faith are being put to the test. ‘Blind Faith’ is a song in direct reflection of our willingness to overcome these obstacles. According to most, ‘Blind Faith’ means having complete confidence in someone, or something without any reason to do so. This is where the problem begins. While there are many solutions to a problem, we make an honest attempt and plea to listen to our inner selves to help find these answers. The world we live in is ever-changing and we must try our best to positively contribute to the human race.”

Watch the “Blind Faith” video below.