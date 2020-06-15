Video: Alicia Keys – NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Alicia Keys had planned to release her seventh album, ALICIA on May 15 but delayed it due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the roll out, she stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk for a performance of released singles from the upcoming album, “Show Me Love” and “Underdog”, her classic record, “Fallin’” and a new record titled “Gramercy Park”. She broke down the new track stating:

“It’s on the Alicia album, and I love what this songs means… A lot of what I’ve been thinking about on my own personal journey is how much we contort and conform and adjust ourselves all the time… with the best of intentions, by the way! It’s from the most beautiful place.”

Check out the full performance below.

