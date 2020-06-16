Music Video: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Bleed

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will be releasing the deluxe edition of his album Artist 2.0 on June 19th. He delivers the official video for one of the bonus track “Bleed”. He told Zane Lowe about the record:

“From my perspective, it’s like in the beginning of the song where, I swear I don’t need love. It’s so petty. But at the same time, I’m just having mood swings, because I could be talking to one of my best friends, suddenly having the craziest… But I don’t really mean it because I’m just mad at the moment. But then at the same time, let’s say I find a dollar, and I’m with my best friend. I’m going to give my best friend 50 cents if I find a dollar. Some people will find a dollar and just put it in their pocket. So it’s little messages like that inside the song, that hopefully people will understand”.

Watch the video below.