In this episode:

Joe and the guys discuss Dave Chappelle’s latest special (26:20). They also discuss the BET award nominees (41:07), Alicia Keys vs John Legend’s upcoming Verzuz battle (53:08), new music (83:20), Joe continues to speak to social injustices (121:47) and much more!

Sleeper Pick Joe | Avant – “Edible” Rory | They – “Count Me In” Mal | Tsu Surf – “No Disrespect” (Ft. Lady London & Justin Love) Parks | Milano Constantine – “700 Club” (Ft. Rigz)