Music Video: Saweetie – Tap In

Bay Area’s Saweetie gives fans her new summer single titled “Tap In”, which samples Too Short’s “Blow The Whistle”. She spoke to Zane Lowe about the record:

“[Too] $hort has always been supportive since ICY GRL. So the fact that I was able to get his blessing to do ‘Blow The Whistle’ because I recorded it and I was like, “What if he doesn’t like it?” But then he liked it. So I’m just so excited.…I’m so happy that he loves it. I’m so excited for this record.”

You can stream “Tap In” below.

