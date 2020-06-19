Music Video: Jon Connor ft. Sister Tour – Black

Jon Connor follows his new album S.O.S. with a timely new record titled “Black”. He wrote the record a year ago and decides now is the time to release it. Connor speaks on the record stating:

“It saddens me that a song I wrote about such a grim topic a year ago would be even more relevant and necessary today than it was then. For me, the race issues in our country aren’t a fad or a hot topic for the moment. It’s my life and the everyday experience of all Black people in this county.”

Watch the “Black” video below.

