Music Video: Public Enemy – State of the Union (STFU)

With their first song as a collective since 2007, Public Enemy returns with a timely new DJ Premier-produced single titled “State of the Union (STFU)”. Chuck D says about the record:

“Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.”

Flavor Flav adds,

“Public Enemy tells it like it is. It’s time for him to go.”

Watch the “State of the Union (STFU)” video below.