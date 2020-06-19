Music Video: REASON – Field Nigga

TDE’s REASON revisit his song “Field Nigga”, which he wrote 2 years ago to release the official video. He had this to say about the visual:

“Sad to say that it still applies…I felt I hadn’t done enough so I added the last part of this song and shot this video two days ago. This is the best way I know how to give back. I hope this resonates and hits y’all the way it did while I was writing it. I don’t want to argue, I just want an understanding on both sides. We’re tired!”

Watch the “Field Nigga” video below.