New Music: Alicia Keys – Perfect Way To Die

Inspired by the innocent black lives being lost to police brutality, Alicia Keys gives fans her new song titled “Perfect Way To Die”. Off of her upcoming album ALICIA. She had this to say about the release:

“I have felt called by music like I never have before. I have been following its lead.⁣⁣ It has led me to the song ‘A Perfect Way to Die.’⁣⁣ The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly.⁣ Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn’t even make sense. Just like it doesn’t make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence. ⁣⁣Sometimes I don’t have the words and music is the only thing that can speak.⁣⁣ I hope this speaks to you.⁣⁣ I hope one day this song won’t be so relevant.⁣⁣ Let’s NEVER stop fighting for justice.”

Stream “Perfect Way To Die” below.





