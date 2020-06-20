Album Stream: Meyhem Lauren & Harry Fraud – Glass 2.0

Meyhem Lauren and Harry Fraud link back up for their new joint project titled Glass 2.0. Featuring nine new tracks and guest appearances by Big Body Bes and Bags. He had this to say about the EP:

“Me and Fraud had a bunch of unfinished music in the stash that was recorded during the time that we made the original Glass project. During quarantine extra spices were added and a new dish was born. To make a long story short sometimes the leftovers taste better than the initial meal.”

You can stream Glass 2.0 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.





