In this episode:

The guys cover the tension between J. Cole and Noname (24:22). They also discuss new music from Wale (70:28), Teyana Taylor (77:18) and others. In addition, Mal puts on his cape for PartyNextDoor (94:00), Marques Houston speaks on his relationship (119:20) and much more.

Sleeper Picks Joe | Teyana Taylor – “Lowkey” (Ft. Erykah Badu) Rory | Joe Budden – “Short Summer” (Ft. Emanny) Mal | A$AP Rocky – “Angels” Parks | KRS-One – “Sound of da Police”