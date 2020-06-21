Album Stream: Slayter – World Got Me Fucked Up

Slayter drops off his latest project, World Got Me Fucked Up. Featuring 12 new songs and guest appearances by Benny the Butcher, Smoke DZA, RetcH, Maxo Kream, Statik Selektah, 22Gz, Jay Critch, Sada Baby, Yungeen Ace and more. Speaking about he project he says:

“I shot this cover over six months ago,. I wasn’t sure if I should even drop my tape with everything that’s going on but then I remembered how I felt in December when everybody was fronting on me and I couldn’t catch a break. I remembered how frustrated and angry I was that everything around me was falling apart, but I still knew I would persevere because I thrive in chaos. I love mayhem, because that’s what exposes everybody’s true colors. And that’s when I realized a lot of people in the world prolly feel that way right now. I would be doing the people a disservice to hold on to this pain during a time like this…..Also, I wanna say, not only do I stand with my black brothers and sisters but I also understand black blood runs through my veins same way it does for MOST of my Dominicans and Puerto Rican’s. It’s just facts – look it up. I refuse to allow any hate or negativity to fester within my circle or within my community. I need all my brown people to do better and step up to the plate. Black lives matter point blank period.”

World Got Me Fucked Up






