EP Stream: Skyzoo – Milestones



After dropping his jazz project The Bluest Note back in April, Skyzoo returns with his salute to fathers worldwide titled Milestones. Featuring seven new records and production by !llmind, Marc Nfinit, 1st Official, Tuamie and Aaron Hardin. Skyzoo breaks down his idea for the album:

“The idea for this project came from me noticing the landscape of how fathers are represented in hip hop. Outside of Will Smith’s classic ‘Just the Two Of Us’ and a handful of others, the majority of the records in hip hop that speak on fatherhood have a negative connotation….I wanted to change that narrative, as it’s not the only one that exists. Myself being a father, there are a ton of others like me who are engulfed in hip hop and are also 24 hour a day dads, whose kids mean the world to them. I wanted to showcase that…This is a conceptual EP, where each song is a story that holds hands with the ones before and after it, all about my life as a kid, growing up with my father always in my life, and how that’s now shaped me as a father myself….It’s named ‘Milestones,’ after my son Miles, and also signifying the milestones that us dads reach in life as we grow into fatherhood. This project is solely about growing up with a dad, being a dad, and the importance of it all. To all the fathers out here who are actively doing the work, this one is for us.”

You can stream Milestones in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



