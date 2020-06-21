New Music: Victoria Monét, Khalid & SG Lewis – Experience

Victoria Monét will be releasing her new album Jaguar on July 31. She links up with Khalid and SG Lewis for a new collab titled “Experience”. She had this to say about:

“To be honest, we’ve gone back and forth about releasing this song because of the disgusting and confusing state of the world. After a lot of thinking and feeling, we decided to continue with the plan to put it out, so we want to give some context on why. We’ve always used music as a form of escapism from troubling things. This song, though deep in subject matter, sonically simply feels joyful and celebratory. It’s important to us to highlight and celebrate Black joy and love in the middle of so much pain and trauma.”

