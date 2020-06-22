6LACK Announces ‘6pc Hot’ EP

6LACK will be releasing a new project. He kicked off the campaign for his third album with the launch of his new website, 6lackbox.com, which features a Dropbox-inspired design and password-protected folder supposedly containing the project. He then released his new song “ATL Freestyle”. He now announces his new EP 6pc Hot with the message for fans:

“6pc hot EP coming soon… but check your mailbox wed”

Stay tuned as more info is revealed.