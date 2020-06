G-Eazy will be releasing his new project Everything’s Strange Here on June 26th. The project will serve as a prelude to his upcoming album, These Things Happen Too. He drops off his latest single titled “Nostalgia Cycle”. He said this about the project:

“This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It’s honest and pure – it’s me. Take it or leave it – this is how I feel.”

You can stream “Nostalgia Cycle” below.