Video: Griselda – Conflicted (Trailer)

Griselda is set to release new hood flick titled, Conflicted. Directed by AK Reed. The movie is set to star Benny The Butcher, who is also an executive producer, Westside Gunn, J Holiday, Michael Rapaport and more. Westside Gunn shared the trailer with caption:
“When Master P did I’m Bout It showing you the N.O., HOV made Streets is Watching showing you BK, and Cam’ron made Killa Season showing you Harlem, Griselda & Conflicted shows you Buffalo”.
Watch the trailer below.
The FIRST MOTION PICTURE from GRISELDA FILMS “CONFLICTED” executive prod by @getbenny written by @dueceking62 and Directed by @iam_akreedfilms THIS IS A CLASSIC!!!!!! When Master P Did “Bout Bout” showing u the N.O. And HOV made “Streets is Watching” showing u BK, and Camron made “KILLA Season” showing u Harlem, GRISELDA & CONFLICTED shows u Buffalo…. we’re taking it back to when ppl stole your DVDs , I’ve literally watched this movie Everyday since it’s completion..the story, the acting, the shots everything is A1, I promise u you will watch this 50x like any other classic in the streets I’m so Happy and Proud of everybody who participated in the making of this Film, When this Drop everything changing, What GRISELDA did for Music will be the same way for Film it’s All about the ART… WELCOME TO BUFFALO #GXFR #BUFFALOKIDS #CONFLICTEDtheMOVIE #GRISELDAFILMS #CLASSIC #MOVIE #DUECEKING #AKREED SHARE SHARE SHARE ALSO @getbenny acted his ass off 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥