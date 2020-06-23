Video: Griselda – Conflicted (Trailer)

Griselda is set to release new hood flick titled, Conflicted. Directed by AK Reed. The movie is set to star Benny The Butcher, who is also an executive producer, Westside Gunn, J Holiday, Michael Rapaport and more. Westside Gunn shared the trailer with caption:

“When Master P did I’m Bout It showing you the N.O., HOV made Streets is Watching showing you BK, and Cam’ron made Killa Season showing you Harlem, Griselda & Conflicted shows you Buffalo”.

Watch the trailer below.