In this episode:

The guys recap their Father’s Day weekend (12:00) and the Alicia Keys vs John Legend Verzuz (22:09). They then discuss Swizz Beatz vs Drake (31:24) Eminem’s leaked verse dissing Joe (57:06), Mal shares his theory on Ja Rule (90:50), and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe | Swae Lee – “Reality Check” Rory | Alycia Bella – “Seasons” Mal | Sy Ari Da Kid – “Familiar” Parks | Curren$y & Fuse – “Coast 2 Coast”